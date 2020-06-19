UrduPoint.com
Almost 80 Indian Soldiers Injured After Monday's Border Clashes With China - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) A total of 76 Indian army personnel were injured in Monday's border clashes with Chinese troops in the disputed Galwan Valley, India's NDTV channel reported Thursday.

The clashes erupted on Monday evening in the small disputed area where the Indian region of Ladakh borders China's Aksai Chin region.

The Indian armed forces previously said that 20 of their troops were killed in the clashes.

According to NDTV, those injured have all been hospitalized but are not in critical condition and will soon get back on duty in the coming two weeks.

India and China share one of the world's longest unmarked borders and patrol it according to their conflicting perceptions of it. This has led to multiple clashes in the past decades.

More Stories From World

