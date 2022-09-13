UrduPoint.com

Almost 80% Of Austrians Affected By Sanctions Against Russia - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Almost 80% of Austrians Affected by Sanctions Against Russia - Poll

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Almost 80% of Austrians said they had been affected by sanctions imposed by the West against Russia, according to a poll by the Austrian sociological institute Institut fur Demoskopie und Datenanalyse (IFDD) released on Tuesday.

According to the survey, 78% of respondents responded positively to the question of whether Austrian citizens suffered from the sanctions imposed by the West against Moscow. In addition, when asked who these sanctions were ultimately directed against, 31% responded that they targeted the population of Austria, and 23% said that the sanctions were directed against Russian citizens.

At the same time, 54% of Austrians responded negatively to the question of whether the country should advocate the lift of sanctions against Russia in the EU.

The study was conducted from September 5-9 with the participation of 1,000 people. The statistical margin of error is not specified.

Meanwhile, in a poll by the Market sociological institute conducted from August 8-11 with the participation of 817 Austrian citizens, only 25% said that they fully supported the position that Austria should participate in the EU sanctions policy against Russia. At the same time, 40% of respondents opposed sanctions against Moscow.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In response, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Same Luhansk Donetsk Austria February August September Market From

Recent Stories

Pakistan team returns to home after playing Asia C ..

Pakistan team returns to home after playing Asia Cup 2022

17 minutes ago
 Viral dieseases grips Balochistan after floods

Viral dieseases grips Balochistan after floods

33 minutes ago
 Junaid Safdar regrets over fake campaign against h ..

Junaid Safdar regrets over fake campaign against him on social media

2 hours ago
 PM to embark on two-day official visit to Uzbekist ..

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Uzbekistan to attend SCO meeting

2 hours ago
 Rupee downward trend continues against US dollar

Rupee downward trend continues against US dollar

2 hours ago
 Webb optimistic to create fitness culture amongst ..

Webb optimistic to create fitness culture amongst pathway programme participants

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.