Almost 80% of German Metallurgy Enterprises Suffer Losses Due to COVID-19 - Trade Union

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Nearly 80 percent of the metallurgy businesses in Germany, which are part of the IG Metall trade union, are in crisis or have completely stopped working due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the industry, the trade union said in a press release on Friday.

"Seventy-seven percent of the companies are in crisis or even completely closed. This is 10 percentage points more than in a survey published by IG Metall before Easter," the press release read.

According to the trade union, this situation clearly shows that the ongoing crisis in the car manufacturing industry, which halted its operations amid the pandemic, has a huge impact on other industries.

The press release added that the employment situation in the industry would depend on how widely the introduction of a shorter working day would be implemented. According to the union, 70.4 percent of companies have already introduced such a work schedule, at least for some of employees. In particular, about a million employees have been transferred to a shorter working day for up to three months, while about 717,000 people will work in this mode for more than three months.

In a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Germany has been under lockdown since mid-March. On Monday, the authorities began to loosen the restrictions on business, allowing smaller stores, bike shops and car dealerships to reopen. To support small- and medium-sized businesses, families and self-employed citizens affected by the pandemic, the government formed an additional budget of about 156 billion Euros ($169.8 billion) and a stabilization fund of almost 600 billion euros to support major industrial companies. The government has also established a rent-freeze policy and a simplified procedure for additional payments to companies that have shifted their employees to shorter working hours.

So far, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany stands at 150,383, while the death toll is at 5,321, according to the Robert Koch Institute. About 106,800 people in the country have fully recovered from the disease.