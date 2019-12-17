UrduPoint.com
Almost 80% Of Moldovans Still Favor Close Ties With Russia - Poll

Nearly 80 percent of Moldovans still want their country to work closer with Russia despite a 6 percentage point slide in support of their big neighbor since September, a poll out on Tuesday revealed

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Nearly 80 percent of Moldovans still want their country to work closer with Russia despite a 6 percentage point slide in support of their big neighbor since September, a poll out on Tuesday revealed.

"Thirty-seven percent of those sampled think positively of moving closer with Russia, while 41 percent think it is necessary," Doru Petruti, the head of the Chisinau-based IMAS pollster, said at a briefing.

A total of 84 percent of those polled supported closer ties between Moldova and Russia in September, while 14 percent opposed it.

The number of those having negative sentiments about such ties grew to 19 percent in December.

The same survey found that President Igor Dodon, who has been promoting a friendship with Russia, was the most popular politician in Moldova. He enjoys the support of 28.6 percent of Moldovans, down 3.3 percentage points from September.

Prime Minister Maia Sandu came in second with 18.9 percent, up from 18.8 percent three months ago. Vladimir Voronin, who was president of Moldova from 2001 to 2009, came in third with 7.5 percent, an uptick of 0.7 percent.

