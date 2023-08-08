Open Menu

Almost 80% Of Nigeriens Support Coup Leaders - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2023 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) Eight in ten in Niger support the military who came to power in late July through a coup, a survey conducted by the Premise Data polling firm for The Economist showed on Tuesday.

The poll found that 78% of respondents support the actions of coup leaders and 73% think that coup leaders should stay in power "for an extended period" or "until new elections are held."

Also, 54% said they did not support interventions by regional or international organizations. Of those who do support a foreign intervention, 50% would like it to be by Russia.

At the same time, the newspaper noted that these numbers were not representative of the opinion across the entire country since the poll was conducted in a quick manner and with a small sample, consisting mostly of relatively well-educated men, with 62% of them residing in the country's capital, Niamey.

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained President Mohamed Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself interim president. On Monday, the caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland appointed economist and finance minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine as prime minister.

On July 31, ECOWAS condemned the coup, suspended financial aid to the country, and gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate detained president, or the community would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation. France and several other countries, predominantly European, evacuated their nationals in the week that followed.

