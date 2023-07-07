Almost 80% of Russians Believe Putin Doing Good Job - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The majority of Russian citizens (76%) have positively assessed the work performance of President Vladimir Putin and expressed confidence in him, a poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

Asked whether Putin was doing a "good" or "bad" job, 76% of respondents gave him a positive rating, 12% expressed disappointment with his work and another 11% were undecided, the poll showed.

The survey also showed that 76% of respondents trust the head of state, 15% do not trust him, and 10% are unsure.

In addition, the poll asked about the level of fear among the respondents' relatives, friends, colleagues and acquaintances. Almost half of those polled (49%) said that the average mood was calm. At the same time, 45% of Russians said that fear prevailed in their immediate environment, and another 6% of respondents found the question difficult to answer.

The FOM poll was carried out from June 30-July 2 among 1,500 adults in 104 cities, towns and villages across 53 Russian regions through in-person interviews. The margin of error did not exceed 3.6%.