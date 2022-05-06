UrduPoint.com

Almost 80% Of Russians Trust Putin - Poll

Published May 06, 2022

Almost 80% of Russians Trust Putin - Poll

Up to 78% of Russian citizens trust President Vladimir Putin, a poll conducted by Moscow-based Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Up to 78% of Russian citizens trust President Vladimir Putin, a poll conducted by Moscow-based Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

According to the survey, 78% of the respondents indicated that they trusted Putin, 13% did not trust the president and 9% were unable to give a definitive answer.

The poll also demonstrated that 79% of those surveyed were positive about the president's performance in office, with 11% expressing the opposite opinion and 10% saying they were unsure.

FOM surveyed 1,500 respondents aged over 18 in 104 cities, towns and villages of 53 Russian regions between April 29 and May 1 via telephone interviews. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5%.

