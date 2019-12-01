UrduPoint.com
Almost 800 Syrians Cross Back From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past Day - Russian Military

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry's Syrian reconciliation center estimated on Sunday that 783 Syrian refugees had returned home from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past day, 783 people returned to Syria from other countries: 311 people ...

left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 472 people ... crossed over from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the daily bulletin read.

As usual, the majority of those who came back to Syria were women and children.

The Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring was established in 2016 to promote the Syrian ceasefire, monitor the humanitarian situation and the repatriation of refugees.

