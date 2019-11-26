Almost 800 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Close to 800 Syrian refugees have returned home from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, in total 765 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 180 people (54 women and 92 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 585 people (176 women and 298 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the bulletin said.

Additionally, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2.3 hectares (5.6 acres) of territory and defused 31 explosive devices over the given period, the bulletin added.

According to the text, more than 476,000 refugees have returned to Syria since July 18, 2018.

The Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring was established in 2016 to promote the ceasefire by the parties to the Syrian conflict and recruit more combatant groups to join the truce, as well as monitor the humanitarian situation in Syria and repatriation of refugees.