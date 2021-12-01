Almost 800,000 Afghan Children Face Winter Without Proper Housing - Charity

At least 780,000 Afghan children are left without proper housing as winter approaches, and nearly 3 million children lack access to adequate heating, humanitarian aid organization Save the Children said in its materials published on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) At least 780,000 Afghan children are left without proper housing as winter approaches, and nearly 3 million children lack access to adequate heating, humanitarian aid organization Save the Children said in its materials published on Wednesday.

"Nearly 800,000 children in Afghanistan face a freezing winter without proper shelter... nearly 8.6 million children live in households that do not have enough blankets to go around, and more than 3 million children do not have adequate heating to keep them warm," the organization's materials say.

The organization examined household conditions and revealed that about 1.6 million people in Afghanistan (49% of them children) live in emergency tents and makeshift shelters, which mostly do not protect people from rain and freezing temperatures.

An increasing chorus of countries and international organizations are decrying a severe humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Earlier, the World Health Organization speculated that at least 1 million children may die from acute malnutrition by the end of the year.

In August 2021 the Taliban (movement sanctioned by the UN for its terrorist activity) took power in Afghanistan. Later that month, the US began the withdrawal of their troops, which was accompanied by attempts by Afghans to flee the country and the major economic crisis that struck the country's economy.