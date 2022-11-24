Almost 84% of Japanese Manufacturers in Europe Affected by Ukrainian Crisis - Survey

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Almost 84% of Japanese manufacturing businesses in the European Union said their operations were affected by the conflict in Ukraine, a survey conducted by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) reported on Wednesday.

According to the survey, 77% of all Japanese firms operating in the EU have experienced a negative influence due to geopolitical instability, and the share among manufacturers is even higher - 83.7%.

Sixty-five per cent of respondents named increased energy prices as the main negative factor, while 55.9% and 54% said higher raw material prices and disruptions of supply chains had the biggest impact.

Japanese companies working in Belgium suffered the most - 92.5% of firms reported negative developments. Besides, 87.5% of ventures in France and 86.2% of ventures in Spain have also experienced some difficulties in their operations.

The survey was conducted among 857 companies.