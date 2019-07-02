UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Almost 850,000 Japanese Citizens Recommended To Leave Homes Over Heavy Rainfall - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 10:20 AM

Almost 850,000 Japanese Citizens Recommended to Leave Homes Over Heavy Rainfall - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) About 850,000 residents of three southern Japanese prefectures were recommended to leave their homes over heavy rainfall that hit this part of the country, local media reported on Tuesday.

The recommendations were received by residents of the prefectures of Kagoshima, Ehime and Kumamoto, the NHK broadcaster reported.

The heavy rainfall has reportedly increased the risk of landslides in the affected areas.

The situation is not going to improve within next 24 hours as the heavy rainfall will continue on the southern Japanese islands of Kyushu and Shikoku.

Related Topics

Kumamoto Kagoshima Media

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 2, 2019 in Pakistan

7 minutes ago

RS. 15000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 79 ..

10 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi hosts ISALEX19

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting sets stage for UN Climat ..

10 hours ago

UN Deputy Secretary-General praises Sheikha Fatima ..

10 hours ago

UAE is leading the world in embedding climate acti ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.