Almost 90 Migrants Scale Fence to Spanish Overseas Enclave in Morocco - Reports

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) As many as 150 migrants tried to cross the border fence separating the Spanish autonomous city of Melilla on the northwestern coast of Africa from Morocco, the Europa Press news agency reported on Tuesday, adding that almost 90 of them were able to enter the enclave.

According to the media outlet, citing a spokesperson for the Spanish government's representative in Melilla, 87 illegal migrants forced their way into Spain.

The rest were prevented by the Moroccan and the Spanish security forces.

At the same time, 78 of those who ended up on Spanish territory were taken to a temporary detention center for migrants. Some are said to be injured.

Melilla, as well as Ceuta, are two Spanish autonomous enclaves in the northwest of Africa, surrounded by Morocco. The two special territories of the EU land borders have become the first point of entry for irregular migrants fleeing hostilities in Africa.