Almost 90% Of Americans Follow Public Figures For News - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Almost 90% of Americans follow scientists, politicians, journalists, and other public personalities to get news and information, according to a Gallup/Knight Foundation poll published on Tuesday

"Nearly nine in 10 Americans follow at least one public individual for news and information. Scientists or other experts, politicians and journalists are among the most frequently followed," the pollster said.

More than 60% noted that they get at least some of their news from these individuals. Thirty-two percent said they get "a little news" from them.

Traditional media outlets, such as tv shows and newspapers, still remain major sources of news for Americans, with 63% and 62% of respondents getting information from them.

TV and printed media are followed by social media platforms (51%), radio (48%), YouTube (44%), and podcasts (42%).

The poll also showed that TV journalists and show hosts top the list of pubic personalities followed by Americans.

Tucker Carlson, who recently left Fox News, ranks first, with 113 mentions by respondents. He is followed by MSNBC presenter Rachel Maddow and Fox News host Sean Hannity, with 107 and 57 references, respectively. President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, trail far behind, with 37 and 30 mentions.

"Americans follow their favorite public figures for news and information because they like their personality (80%) and trust the individual (79%)," the pollster said.

Results of the poll are based on a web survey conducted from October 17-28 among 3,821 adults living in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.

