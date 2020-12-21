UrduPoint.com
Almost 90% Of Children In Custody On Remand In London From Ethnic Minority - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 07:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Nine out of 10 children held in custody on remand between July-September in the UK capital were from a black, Asian or other minority ethnic (BAME) background, the Guardian reported on Monday, adding that this figure had reignited calls to address racial disparity in the criminal justice system.

The newspaper is citing statistics obtained under freedom information requests of two charities, the Howard League for Penal Reform and Transform Justice. The figures show that 87 percent of children held on remand, which means being charged with an offense and awaiting a hearing in a court, in London were from a minority background, and 61 percent of them were black.

Moreover, the statistics showed that the percentage of BAME children on remand across England and Wales increased from 54 to 57 percent during the same period, while the BAME population accounts for less than 16 percent in England.

The findings prompted lawmakers and activists to call for addressing "racial bias" in the justice system.

"The government's failure to act on racial disproportionality across the justice system is resulting in unfair treatment for black, Asian and minority ethnic people," David Lammy, a lawmaker representing the Labor party who holds a symbolic position as the shadow secretary of state for justice, said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Meanwhile, Transform Justice Director Penelope Gibbs said that the findings revealed "the worst racial disparity in the criminal justice system," while Lord Reed, the president of the UK supreme court, called for appointing a judge from the BAME background within the next six years to combat lack of diversity in the judiciary system.

