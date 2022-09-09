Almost 90% of German Companies Say Shortage of Skilled Workforce a Concern - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

Up to 87% of German companies experience the seamy side of the shortage of skilled workforce, according to a poll conducted by Munich-based Ifo Institute for the Foundation for Family Businesses

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Up to 87% of German companies experience the seamy side of the shortage of skilled workforce, according to a poll conducted by Munich-based Ifo Institute for the Foundation for Family Businesses.

"According to it (the poll), 87% of companies say they feel the impact of qualified workforce shortage. More than a third of respondents see this as a danger for competitiveness," the press release, published on the foundation's website regarding the poll, read.

The poll also showed that more than a half of respondents had great concerns about the increasing risk of broken value chains, while 82% of companies described efforts to find replacements as "high" or "very high".

"The lack of qualified employees or even on employees in general is the third threat for Germany as a location (of production) along with the lack of raw materials and energy," Rainer Kirchdoerfer, a member of the executive board of the foundation.

Respondents also support a number of measures that the German government and politicians should take to improve the situation. According to the poll, these measures include reforms in professional education, as well as an eased immigration procedure for international skilled workforce.