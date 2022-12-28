Almost 90% of Lithuanians Believe Situation in Country Worsened in 2022 - Poll

Almost 90% of Lithuanians believe that the situation in their country has worsened over the past year, a poll conducted by a Lithuanian public opinion and market research company showed on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Almost 90% of Lithuanians believe that the situation in their country has worsened over the past year, a poll conducted by a Lithuanian public opinion and market research company showed on Wednesday.

According to the survey, 87% of respondents believe that the situation in Lithuania has worsened over the past year, while only 12% think that it has improved, and 1% found the question difficult to answer.

Young people under 30 years old, residents of large cities, people with higher education and with an income of more than 1,800 Euros per family ($1,916), public sector workers and people adhering to right-wing views prevail among the "optimists." The poll also showed that the number of "pessimists" has increased by 7% compared to 2021.

The survey was conducted from November 17 to December 2 through personal interviews, among 1,015 adult Lithuanians. The margin of error does not exceed 3.1%.