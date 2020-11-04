Almost 90% of South Koreans Believe Ban on Rallies Due to COVID-19 Justified - Poll

Nine out of 10 South Korean citizens consider the government's decision to ban rallies and demonstrations as a relevant measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and do not view it as a violation of freedom of speech, a fresh survey by the Korea Press Foundation revealed on Wednesday

In February, the Seoul government decided to temporarily ban holding mass rallies in the capital over the threat of spreading the new coronavirus. Despite the ban, thousands of activists, including those diagnosed with COVID-19, took to the streets on Liberation Day on August 15, which triggered a new surge in the infections. Within the context, the authorities banned any demonstrations of more than 10 people.

According to the survey findings, 88 percent of South Koreans said that restrictions on holding mass rallies were inevitable amid the pandemic, while 12 percent said this ban breached freedom of speech.

Among those considering themselves to be conservatives, 34 percent stated that the ban on rallies infringed upon their rights. Among liberals, only 3 percent think the same way.

The survey also established that 87 percent considered necessary the collection of personal information about visitors to public institutions, including food facilities, amid the pandemic, while 13 percent said it was privacy intrusion.

Only 22 percent of respondents believe that the majority of residents were in fact infected with the coronavirus, the same number suggests that the authorities understate the real toll of COVID-19 patients.

In addition, 60 percent of South Koreans believe the coronavirus was artificially developed in a laboratory.

The survey was conducted from October 23-28 among 1,000 respondents via the internet.