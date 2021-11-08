Almost 90 People Contract Zika Virus in Northern India - Reports

Indian doctors have confirmed 89 cases of Zika virus in the city of Kanpur in India's largest state of Uttar Pradesh, media reported Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Indian doctors have confirmed 89 cases of Zika virus in the city of Kanpur in India's largest state of Uttar Pradesh, media reported Monday.

The first case of the Zika virus disease, which is spread to people through mosquito bites, was detected in Kanpur on October 23, and the number of cases has jumped over the past week, according to India's NDTV broadcaster.

A new case was also reported in the city of Kannauj, 90 kilometers (55 miles) from Kanpur, causing concerns of a further spread, the broadcaster said.

Among those infected are 17 children and one pregnant woman, NDTV noted.

The Kanpur administration said mass testing is underway in communities where cases of the Zika virus have been identified.

The Zika virus, a mosquito-borne illness that originated in Brazil, is typically harmless, but babies born to women who contract the disease while pregnant often suffer from neurological defects. Its symptoms are similar to those registered in other viral infections and include skin rashes, fever, headache, muscle and joint pain.

According to the World Health Organization, there is currently no cure for the Zika virus and related diseases.