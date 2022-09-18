Almost 90 People Detained at Anti-Pride Protests in Serbia - Interior Ministry

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) A total of 87 people have been detained at a protests against the EuroPride march in Belgrade, while 13 policemen received minor injuries, Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin said on Sunday.

LGBTQ+ activists staged a EuroPride march in Belgrade on Saturday, while their opponents took to the streets of the Serbian capital in protest - both in breach of the interior ministry's ban.

"No citizens were injured, 13 policemen received minor injuries. 87 people were detained, criminal cases were initiated against 11, and administrative cases were initiated against the rest," Vulin said.

The minister added that 6,000 policemen were ensuring the order on Saturday.