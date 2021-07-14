Almost All Afghans Who Fled to Tajikistan Return Home - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Almost all Afghans who escaped to Tajikistan during a recent Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) offensive have returned home, a source in the Tajik State Committee for National Security told Sputnik.

"Except for Afghan Kyrgyz people, who fled to Tajikistan's Murghab district on the eve, all other refugees have returned to their homeland," the source said.

The Afghan government returned its nationals by its own and by Tajik helicopters from the Kulob airport. Most of the evacuees were soldiers who escaped Afghan areas bordering Tajikistan, the source specified.

There are no other Afghan refugees in Tajikistan, according to the source.

Afghanistan is seeing a spike in violence as international troops are gradually being withdrawn from the country. The troop pullout was one of the points in the agreement the Taliban and the United States reached in Doha in February of last year.

Earlier this month, over 1,000 Afghan soldiers fled to Tajikistan, escaping from the Taliban, which took control of most of the Afghan-Tajik border. Uzbekistan has refused to accept Afghan soldiers trying to cross the border.