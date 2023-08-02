Almost All Beaches at Black Sea Resort in Turkey Reopened, Shells to Be Destroyed - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) All beaches at the Black Sea resort of Sile near Istanbul were reopened except for one where mines had been discovered, with the found shells expected to be destroyed on Wednesday, a source in police told Sputnik.

On Monday, the Sofular beach in Sile was closed after the discovery of 28 unexploded mines. On Tuesday, the authorities closed down all beaches at the resort due to the survey of the area.

"All beaches, including the ones in Sile and near the city of Agva, are open, swimming is permitted. On Wednesday, only the Sofular beach remains closed," the source said.

The source added that the discovered mines would be destroyed on Wednesday.