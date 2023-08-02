Open Menu

Almost All Beaches At Black Sea Resort In Turkey Reopened, Shells To Be Destroyed - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Almost All Beaches at Black Sea Resort in Turkey Reopened, Shells to Be Destroyed - Source

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) All beaches at the Black Sea resort of Sile near Istanbul were reopened except for one where mines had been discovered, with the found shells expected to be destroyed on Wednesday, a source in police told Sputnik.

On Monday, the Sofular beach in Sile was closed after the discovery of 28 unexploded mines. On Tuesday, the authorities closed down all beaches at the resort due to the survey of the area.

"All beaches, including the ones in Sile and near the city of Agva, are open, swimming is permitted. On Wednesday, only the Sofular beach remains closed," the source said.

The source added that the discovered mines would be destroyed on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Police Istanbul All

Recent Stories

German Army Chief lauds Pakistan’s efforts for b ..

German Army Chief lauds Pakistan’s efforts for bringing peace in region

12 minutes ago
 ECP again defers Imran Khan's indictment in contem ..

ECP again defers Imran Khan's indictment in contempt case

16 minutes ago
 Cowardly attacks can’t weaken nation’s resolve ..

Cowardly attacks can’t weaken nation’s resolve against terrorism: PM

2 hours ago
 PM paying day-long visit to Karachi today

PM paying day-long visit to Karachi today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 August 2023

4 hours ago
Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches ..

Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches intiative to register unlicen ..

11 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aime ..

Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aimed at enhancing space nutrition

13 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich U ..

Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich UAE students&#039; journey into ..

13 hours ago
 ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management ..

ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management projects in UAE, US to accele ..

13 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain large ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain largest and greatest cultural incub ..

13 hours ago
 Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Bor ..

Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Border Over Alleged Airspace Viol ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World