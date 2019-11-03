Almost All California Fires Over 70% Contained, Fire Protection Department Says

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) The majority of fires in California that have forced thousands of people to evacuate in recent weeks are over 70 percent contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

"No acreage growth overnight as fire personnel made good headway in their fire fighting efforts. Because of this progress, repopulation planning efforts are ongoing," the department said in a Saturday fire incident update, posted on its official Twitter account.

The Kincade Fire in Sonoma Country (the largest of the current active fire incidents in California) is 72 percent contained, the 46th Street fire in Riverside County in 85 percent contained, the West Easy Street fire in Ventura County is 95 percent contained, the Burris Fire in Mendocino County is 96 percent contained, and the Hill Fire in Riverside Country is 95 percent contained, Cal Fire said in a series of Saturday Twitter updates.

The only fire that remains strong is the Maria Fire, near the cities of Ventura and Oxnard outside of Los Angeles. According to California firefighters, it is only 20 percent contained, as of Saturday, and is burning across 9,412 acres (38 square kilometers).

At the end of last week, strong winds contributed to the spread of fires in California and gave rise to a new blaze - the Maria Fire. By the end of Friday, the weather conditions started to improve.

Thousands of people had to leave their homes in California in October amid raging wildfires. Massive power shutoffs have been introduced. California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced a state of emergency and said that the state could take over Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), which has been criticized for its faulty power infrastructure and widespread blackouts enforced in October.