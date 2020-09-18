UrduPoint.com
Almost All Jewish Pilgrims Leave Ukraine Frontier

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020

Most of the Jewish pilgrims that camped out on the Ukrainian border with Belarus for several days have left after Kiev refused them entry, in line with its coronavirus rules

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Most of the Jewish pilgrims that camped out on the Ukrainian border with Belarus for several days have left after Kiev refused them entry, in line with its coronavirus rules.

Only "a few pilgrims" remained at the Novi Yarylovychi crossing, Ukrainian border guard spokesman Andriy Demchenko told AFP, compared to more than 1,000 on Thursday, while the Belarus border service said fewer than a dozen people were still attempting to cross.

More Stories From World

