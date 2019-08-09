UrduPoint.com
Almost All Key Disagreements Over Russia-Belarus Integration Matters Off Table - Oreshkin

Fri 09th August 2019 | 06:30 PM

Practically all fundamental disagreements related to integration between Russia and Belarus have been removed, and the two countries now have to put in a great deal of effort to implement all agreements that have been reached so far, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Friday

"Practically all disagreements have been removed, the fundamental ones. Agreements have been reached, now we have a considerable amount of work to do to implement all these agreements.

It will be not an easy work, pertaining to the harmonization of legislation and many other matters," Oreshkin told reporters.

His comment comes after talks between the Russian and Belarusian prime ministers.

Oreshkin said Moscow and Minsk agreed to do some work at the level of a working group for integration, while the prime ministers were expected to meet again to finalize the agreements reached by the Russian and Belarusian presidents at a July meeting in St. Petersburg.

