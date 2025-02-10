Open Menu

Almost All Nations Miss UN Deadline For New Climate Targets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Almost all nations miss UN deadline for new climate targets

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Nearly all nations missed a UN deadline Monday to submit new targets for slashing carbon emissions, including major economies under pressure to show leadership following the US retreat on climate change.

Just 10 of nearly 200 countries required under the Paris Agreement to deliver fresh climate plans by February 10 did so on time, according to a UN database tracking the submissions.

Under the climate accord, each country is supposed to provide a steeper headline figure for cutting heat-trapping emissions by 2035, and a detailed blueprint for how to achieve this.

Global emissions have been rising but need to almost halve by the end of the decade to limit global warming to safer levels agreed under the Paris deal.

UN climate chief Simon Stiell has called this latest round of national pledges "the most important policy documents of this century".

Yet just a handful of major polluters handed in upgraded targets on time, with China, India and the European Union the biggest Names on a lengthy absentee list.

Most G20 economies were missing in action with the United States, Britain and Brazil -- which is hosting this year's UN climate summit -- the only exceptions.

The US pledge is largely symbolic, made before President Donald Trump ordered Washington out of the Paris deal.

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality’s parks, facilities attract o ..

Dubai Municipality’s parks, facilities attract over 31 million visitors in 202 ..

12 minutes ago
  

 

19 minutes ago
 Dubai Health Authority launches 'Tawazun' podcast ..

Dubai Health Authority launches 'Tawazun' podcast to promote mental well-being

26 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects several projects in Kalba

Sharjah Ruler inspects several projects in Kalba

27 minutes ago
 Ricky Ponting describes Saim Ayub’s absence for ..

Ricky Ponting describes Saim Ayub’s absence for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as m ..

29 minutes ago
 FIFA extends tenure current normalization committe ..

FIFA extends tenure current normalization committee until July 31, 2025

40 minutes ago
Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Al Jalila Foundat ..

Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Al Jalila Foundation partner to advance medical ..

42 minutes ago
 Matthew Breetzke sets new record ODIs with a blist ..

Matthew Breetzke sets new record ODIs with a blistering innings

53 minutes ago
 Grant Thornton UAE opens in Sharjah

Grant Thornton UAE opens in Sharjah

57 minutes ago
 UAE Rescue Teams Challenge 2025 kicks off tomorrow ..

UAE Rescue Teams Challenge 2025 kicks off tomorrow with 14 teams

57 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre administers 89,000+ ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre administers 89,000+ MMR vaccines to children in 2 ..

2 hours ago
 Tawazun Quality and Conformity commences operation ..

Tawazun Quality and Conformity commences operations

2 hours ago

More Stories From World