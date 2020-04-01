Almost All Organized Tour Travelers Returned to Russia - Russian Tourism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Almost all people who were abroad on organized tours have come back to Russia amid the global spread of the coronavirus infection, the Federal tourism agency said Wednesday.

Only 109 people are still abroad, who have not returned from a cruise or are waiting for their flights, the agency said.

About 160,000 tourists who had been on organized tours had come back to Russia in the last two weeks.

Since March 19, Russian tourism companies have stopped sending people abroad on the recommendation of the federal watchdog.