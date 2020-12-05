Almost All Patients With COVID-19 Develop Immune Response - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) Almost 100 percent of COVID-19 patients develop antibodies no matter the course of the disease, Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO expert on epidemiology, said Friday.

"What we understand is 90 to 100 percent of people who are infected with the virus do develop an antibody response, whether you have mild infection or asymptomatic infection all the way to severe infection.

And we're still learning how long that antibody response lasts, how strong it is, how it relates to immunity from another infection and how long that lasts," Van Kerkhove told a virtual press briefing.

As the pandemic carries on one of the pressing tasks for epidemiologists is to figure out the duration of immunity to the virus and the probability of reinfection, with many researchers currently looking into the matter.