Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 02:10 AM

Almost All Russian Airlines Stop China Flights - Federal Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Russia's civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia said all but three national airlines were suspending flights to China amid a coronavirus outbreak.

"Of 11 Russian airlines that fly to China, five ” Aeroflot, Ural Airlines, Siberia, iFly and IrAero ” continued operating flights there as of February 3," the agency said in a statement.

It added that iFly's Monday flight from Sanya on Hainan Island to Ufa in Russia was its last one before the suspension became effective. Siberia will ground its China flights starting Tuesday.

Russian air carriers planned to conduct 16 regular and 21 chartered flights from China to Russia from February 1-3. Flights to Moscow go through a specially-designated terminal at Sheremetyevo International Airport where passengers are screened for signs of infection.

