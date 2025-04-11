Almost All Schools In England Ban Mobile Phone Use, Survey Shows
Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2025 | 01:20 PM
LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) A majority of schools across England have banned mobile phone use during school hours, according to the first national survey of its kind, as concerns grow over the negative effects of smartphones on young people’s wellbeing.
The survey, commissioned by the Children’s Commissioner for England Rachel de Souza, showed that 99.8% of Primary schools and 90% of secondary schools have implemented some form of mobile phone ban.
The findings highlight a decisive shift among school leaders to limit students' access to smartphones in educational settings.
Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the National education Union (NEU), voiced strong support for a statutory ban, saying it would ease the burden on school leaders, teachers, and parents alike.
“My personal view is I would support a statutory ban on mobile phones in schools,” Kebede said. “I think it would alleviate pressure … but also parents.”
Kebede warned of the "damaging impact" smartphones have on children, particularly in exposing them to online harms.
Kebede also advocated for “a complete social media ban for under-16s,” comparing platforms like TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram to tobacco companies in terms of their impact on youth mental health.
