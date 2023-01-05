UrduPoint.com

Almost All Servicemen Wounded In Makiivka Transferred To Other Russian Regions - DPR Head

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Almost all servicemen wounded in the shelling of the city of Makiivka by Ukrainian troops were transferred to other Russian regions, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said.

"Jointly with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Viktor Goremykin and Samara Region Governor Dmitry Azarov, in hospitals in the Rostov Region and the DPR, we visited servicemen wounded in Makiivka as a result of shelling by American HIMARS rockets.

Doctors said that the wounded began to arrive very quickly after the incident, and emergency medical care was provided in due time," Pushilin said.

"Almost all of them have already been transferred to other regions of Russia," he said on Telegram.

Russia's military death toll in Makiivka after a strike by Ukrainian troops on January 1 totaled 89, first deputy head of the Russian Armed Forces' Main Military-Political Directorate, Lt. Gen. Sergey Sevryukov, said earlier.

