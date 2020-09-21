UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Almost Dozen Participants In Anti-Government Demonstrations In Israel Arrested - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 07:10 AM

Almost Dozen Participants in Anti-Government Demonstrations in Israel Arrested - Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Nearly a dozen people were arrested during anti-government demonstrations in Israel, where a new coronavirus-related lockdown has been introduced, The Jerusalem Post newspaper reports.

Thousands of protesters headed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem on Sunday. Some demonstrators started disturbing the peace and assaulting police officers, The Jerusalem Post said, adding that one driver raced toward a crowd of protesters in his car, hitting the breaks at the last moment.

The driver was arrested.

A total of 11 protesters were detained by police on Sunday, according to the newspaper.

On Friday, a second coronavirus-related lockdown took effect in Israel, for a period of three weeks with a possibility of extension. An additional 1,000 police officers have been mobilized to enforce the lockdown, Israeli police spokesman Mikhail Zingerman told Sputnik.

Anti-government protests in Israel have been ongoing since July, with demonstrators calling for Netanyahu's resignation amid an economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Israel Driver Car Jerusalem July Sunday Post Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed commends UAE Team Emirates’ his ..

6 hours ago

UAE Team Emirates’ Tadej Pogacar wins Tour de Fr ..

7 hours ago

FAHR issues instruction manual on exposure to peop ..

9 hours ago

ADU launches ‘For Sudan’ initiative in collabo ..

9 hours ago

UAE announces 674 new COVID-19 cases, 761 recoveri ..

9 hours ago

Expo Centre Sharjah set to resume activities with ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.