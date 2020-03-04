Almost Every Child in Yemen Needs Assistance - UNICEF

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Almost every child in Yemen now needs humanitarian assistance, with the number of children requiring aid reaching some 11 million, UNICEF middle East and North Africa Chief of Communications Juliette Touma told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 2nd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum.

"In Yemen, we have a true humanitarian catastrophe for children. We're talking about 11 million kids who are in need of assistance," Touma said. "This is almost every single child in the country needing assistance. And what we've been seeing in the past five years is also another crisis that has been going on for many, many years."

Touma noted that the situation in Yemen is especially dire for children because the current conflict in the country comes on the heels of decades of economic stagnation and poverty. Prior to the start of the conflict in 2015, Yemen was already the poorest country in the Middle East and among the poorest countries in the world, she observed.

"And so the need is huge," she said. "Whats very striking is malnutrition among children, that's very striking, you see it, I mean, the images continue to be in my head of even children who are not babies who are, you know, 10 or 11 years old who look malnourished, who look unhealthy. And so we have a chronic malnutrition problem."

Touma emphasized that the UN efforts on the ground have helped to mitigate the situation, noting that Yemen is one of the world body's largest humanitarian operations.

"All I would say is it could have been much, much, much worse if the UN was not on the ground delivering assistance to kids, the families, to old men, to old women, to men and women in general. The situation is quite desperate. It's really unacceptable that we have children dying of hunger in the 21st century," she said.

Ultimately though, Touma said, children will remain in a vulnerable situation until the conflict is resolved.

"It is time for the guns to go silent in Yemen , for Yemen to be able to get back on its feet, for Yemen to rebuild bit by bit for the sake of children in Yemen," she added.

In the meantime, UNICEF is set to continue doing everything possible to assist those in need in the conflict-torn country, including through its cash assistance program, which helps children obtain food so they are no longer forced to work and can go to school.

"This is the very minimum that we can do to help families keep their dignity at least. They have a little bit of a dignified life to the degree possible under the context, and under the circumstances," she said.

Yemen has been facing a severe humanitarian crisis since 2015, caused by the ongoing military conflict between the government headed by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebel movement, which controls the country's north, including the capital of Sanaa.