UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Almost Half Of All COVID-19 Cases Reported From 3 Countries - WHO's Tedros

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 08:50 PM

Almost Half of All COVID-19 Cases Reported From 3 Countries - WHO's Tedros

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The United States, Brazil and India alone account for close to half of all coronavirus cases recorded by the World Health Organization (WHO) around the world, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday.

The latest WHO-verified data on COVID-19 has stated more than 15 million confirmed cases and almost 620,000 deaths.

"Although all countries have been affected, we continue to see intense transmission in a relatively small group of countries. Almost 10 million cases, or two-thirds of all cases globally, are from 10 countries, and almost half of all cases reported so far are from just three countries," Tedros said at a virtual briefing.

According to the WHO estimates, the United States has for already forth month remained the country with the highest single count of cases and fatalities ” 3.8 million and over 140,000, respectively.

Brazil raised to be the second line in June, presently accounting for more than 2.1 million cases and 80,000 deaths.

India comes third with 1.2 million cases and over 28,000 deaths.

Related Topics

India World Brazil United States June All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

36 minutes ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful ..

51 minutes ago

Emirates covers passengers for COVID-19 medical ex ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah launches free COVID-19 testing centres un ..

1 hour ago

Soomro asks Banks to provide procedural support fo ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 23 July ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.