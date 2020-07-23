MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The United States, Brazil and India alone account for close to half of all coronavirus cases recorded by the World Health Organization (WHO) around the world, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday.

The latest WHO-verified data on COVID-19 has stated more than 15 million confirmed cases and almost 620,000 deaths.

"Although all countries have been affected, we continue to see intense transmission in a relatively small group of countries. Almost 10 million cases, or two-thirds of all cases globally, are from 10 countries, and almost half of all cases reported so far are from just three countries," Tedros said at a virtual briefing.

According to the WHO estimates, the United States has for already forth month remained the country with the highest single count of cases and fatalities ” 3.8 million and over 140,000, respectively.

Brazil raised to be the second line in June, presently accounting for more than 2.1 million cases and 80,000 deaths.

India comes third with 1.2 million cases and over 28,000 deaths.