Almost Half Of Americans Expect No Return To Pre-Pandemic Normalcy - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2023 | 06:58 PM

Almost half of Americans doubt that their lives will ever be back to pre-pandemic normalcy, a Gallup poll showed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Almost half of Americans doubt that their lives will ever be back to pre-pandemic normalcy, a Gallup poll showed on Tuesday.

"Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., relatively few Americans, 33%, say their lives are completely back to normal, and those who say their lives have not yet completely returned to normal are largely pessimistic about it ever happening. Nearly half of U.S. adults, 47%, think pre-pandemic normalcy is not attainable for them, but 20% think their lives will eventually get back to normal," the pollster said.

Expectations have improved slightly since last summer, when 53% believed that life would not get back to normal.

Men sound a little bit more optimistic than women, with 37% of them saying that their life has completely returned to the pre-pandemic normal, whereas only 30% of women hold this view.

As for partisan lines, half of Republicans say their life is back to normal, versus 53% of Democrats who believe that their life is not back to normal or will not return to normal.

The survey was conducted from February 21-28 among 5,167 adults.

