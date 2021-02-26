UrduPoint.com
Almost Half Of Americans Over 65 Received First Dose Of Coronavirus Vaccine - White House

Sumaira FH 6 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 10:27 PM

The White House announced on Friday that about a half of Americans over the age of 65 in the United States have received at list the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The White House announced on Friday that about a half of Americans over the age of 65 in the United States have received at list the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

"Nearly half of Americans over 65 have received a first shot," White House Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Response Andy Slavitt told reporters during a press briefing.

Slavitt noted that the Biden administration has opened over 400 new vaccination centers in almost 40 US states.

"Any progress is a result of hard work of many people and entities," Slavitt said, noting the importance of public-private sector cooperation in the efforts to vaccinate the population.

Asked to comment on some US states' efforts to lift the strict restrictions imposed under the coronavirus pandeimic, Slavitt warned against such moves being undertaken too fast.

