Almost Half of Americans Under Age 30 Felt 'Unsafe' During Past Month - Harvard Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Almost half of young Americans under the age of 30 have felt unsafe in the past month and four out of ten of them are worried about falling victim to widespread gun violence, a new youth poll from Harvard University's Institute of politics said on Monday.

"Overall nearly half (48%) of young Americans indicate they have felt unsafe in the past month, including 16% in a shopping mall, 15% on public transportation, 13% in their neighborhood - and 21% somewhere else in their city or town," the release said. "Twenty one percent of college students felt unsafe at their school."

"The poll also finds that ....40% (Americans aged 18 through 29) worried about falling victim to gun violence," the poll said.

Trust in law enforcement institutions has also plummeted, the Harvard poll found.

"Trust in the Supreme Court to 'do the right thing' has fallen by ten percentage points over the last decade, while less than half of young Americans feel like their local police department makes them safer," the Harvard poll found.

Nearly half (47%) of Americans under the age of 30 report "feeling down, depressed, or hopeless," and 24% have considered self-harm at least several days in the last two weeks, the poll said.

"The data collected in this poll clearly demonstrates not only the growing levels of political engagement among young people, but the urgency of addressing serious issues such as mental health, gun violence, housing, and more," said IOP Director Setti Warren. "The results of previous Harvard Youth polls have had a direct influence on public policy, and I expect to see that trend continue."