UrduPoint.com

Almost Half Of Americans Under Age 30 Felt 'Unsafe' During Past Month - Harvard Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Almost Half of Americans Under Age 30 Felt 'Unsafe' During Past Month - Harvard Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Almost half of young Americans under the age of 30 have felt unsafe in the past month and four out of ten of them are worried about falling victim to widespread gun violence, a new youth poll from Harvard University's Institute of politics said on Monday.

"Overall nearly half (48%) of young Americans indicate they have felt unsafe in the past month, including 16% in a shopping mall, 15% on public transportation, 13% in their neighborhood - and 21% somewhere else in their city or town," the release said. "Twenty one percent of college students felt unsafe at their school."

"The poll also finds that ....40% (Americans aged 18 through 29) worried about falling victim to gun violence," the poll said.

Trust in law enforcement institutions has also plummeted, the Harvard poll found.

"Trust in the Supreme Court to 'do the right thing' has fallen by ten percentage points over the last decade, while less than half of young Americans feel like their local police department makes them safer," the Harvard poll found.

Nearly half (47%) of Americans under the age of 30 report "feeling down, depressed, or hopeless," and 24% have considered self-harm at least several days in the last two weeks, the poll said.

"The data collected in this poll clearly demonstrates not only the growing levels of political engagement among young people, but the urgency of addressing serious issues such as mental health, gun violence, housing, and more," said IOP Director Setti Warren. "The results of previous Harvard Youth polls have had a direct influence on public policy, and I expect to see that trend continue."

Related Topics

Supreme Court Police Young From Housing

Recent Stories

UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

18 minutes ago
 ‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Fe ..

‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Festival Cup at Toulouse racecou ..

48 minutes ago
 EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuating UAE citizens from Sudan

2 hours ago
 Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observati ..

Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observations at EGU23, announces missio ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates to expand global network with launch of s ..

Emirates to expand global network with launch of services to Montréal in July

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.