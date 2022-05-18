UrduPoint.com

Almost Half Of Britons Believe UK Could Be Hit Harder By Trade War With EU - Poll

Nearly half of Britons, 49% believe that the United Kingdom would be more affected in the event of a trade war with the European Union, according to a poll by YouGov analytical group published on Wednesday

The probability of a trade war between Britain and the EU is mounting as UK officials are maintaining that London may unilaterally pull out of the Brexit arrangements with the EU over Northern Ireland. In that case, the EU could impose tariffs on UK goods or terminate the entire Brexit deal.

"A YouGov Eurotrack survey conducted in December 2021 found that, in all seven countries surveyed, people tended to think that the UK would come off worse in a UK-EU trade war. This includes 49% of Britons, compared to 25% who think both sides would be equally hit, and just 11% who think the EU would be most negatively impacted," YouGov said in a press release.

Seventy-six percent of the UK Labour Party voters as well as those who opposed Brexit said that the UK will suffer more, the poll showed. At the same time, 40% of the Conservative Party voters and 36% of people who were in favor of Brexit said that both sides would be equally damaged.

The poll was also covered six other countries, including Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Sweden. In all the countries, the majority of respondents believe that a potential trade war would cause more damage to the UK than to the EU. Spanish citizens appeared to be the most convinced that the UK would be hit harder, with 58% of respondents providing such an answer. Italians, on the contrary, were the least to think so, with the share amounting to 35%.

