Almost Half Of Children In Sudan Facing Hunger Due To Conflict - NGO

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 11:22 PM

Over 9 million Sudanese children, which is nearly half of all children in the country, are expected to experience food shortages due to the disruption of agricultural production in Sudan amid the fighting, international non-governmental organization Save the Children said on Friday

"This is an increase of 1.7 million children facing hunger since fighting flared up two months ago, when already 7.6 million children were experiencing food shortages. The increase of 22% in just two months without a correlating increase in support is going to lead to more suffering and young lives lost," the organization said in a statement.

The planting season in Sudan typically starts in May, while the crops are harvested in October and November, but this year, with tens of thousands of people displaced by the conflict, supply chains severed and energy prices skyrocketing, food shortages are already beginning to manifest, according to the statement.

"The price of a local food basket, which was already 28% higher than normal in March 2023, is expected to increase by a further 25% in the next three to six months, if the conflict continues. Staple grain prices are also expected to increase by between 200-700 % over the coming year, compared to the five year average," the organization said.

Save the Children urged the international community to assist it in meeting the critical needs of children in Sudan, primarily in food, emergency medical supplies and essential hygiene items.

Save the Children is a UK-based humanitarian organization founded in 1919. It has worked in Sudan since 1983.

Fighting broke out in Sudan in mid-April after the Sudanese army accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces of attacking its bases. The United Nations estimates that hundreds have been killed and over 1.6 million displaced by the continuing violence.

