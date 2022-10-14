UrduPoint.com

Almost Half Of EU Countries Increased Imports Of Russian Goods In June - Statistics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2022 | 01:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Thirteen member states of the European Union increased their imports of Russian goods in June, while 14 member states decreased their Russian imports, the statistics data analyzed by Sputnik showed on Friday.

Slovenia almost doubled its imports from Russia in June compared with May, while Spain, Sweden, Belgium and Poland increased their Russian imports by 69%, 48%, 25% and 19%, respectively.

In monetary terms, Germany took the lead with 3.5 billion Euros ($3.4 billion) worth of Russian imports, followed by Italy with 2.6 billion euros, the Netherlands with 1.7 billion euros, Belgium with 1.3 billion euros and France with 1.2 billion euros.

EU countries that have reduced Russian imports include Cyprus with a 92% reduction, Austria with 40%, Luxembourg with 37%, Finland with 27%, Portugal and the Czech Republic with 23%.

On Monday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the European Union's prosperity used to be based on cheap energy from Russia and Chinese markets, which provided the bloc with opportunities for technology transfers, investment and cheap goods, but now the EU needs to look for energy sources inside Europe and restructure its economy.

The start of hostilities in Ukraine in February exacerbated the energy crisis that has been unfolding in Europe over the past year. Disruptions in logistical and financial operations due to the crisis and Western sanctions against Russia have undermined supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide.

