Almost Half Of French Unhappy With Macron's Job Performance - Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2022 | 11:43 PM

Almost one in two French citizens disapprove of Emmanuel Macron's handling of his job as president, a poll published on Wednesday by Elabe showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Almost one in two French citizens disapprove of Emmanuel Macron's handling of his job as president, a poll published on Wednesday by Elabe showed.

The survey, conducted for BFMTV on July 12-13 among 1,002 adults, found that only 12% of those sampled were satisfied with Macron's job performance, down 10 percentage points from October 13.

Further 40% of respondents said it was too early to judge Macron, who was reelected for a second five-year term in April but lost control of the parliament in a vote last month.

The same poll found that public opinion of the 44-year-old centrist has worsened since early March when he enjoyed the rally-around-the-flag effect of the Russian operation in Ukraine on the French.

Macron is now seen as more autocratic (73%) and arrogant (70%) and less sincere (32%) than two weeks after the military operation began. He is still being praised for his "dynamic" personality and doing a good job representing France abroad.

