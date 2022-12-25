Almost Half of Germans Opposing Sending Tanks to Ukraine - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2022) Almost half of Germans oppose sending Germany-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, a YouGov poll conducted for German news agency dpa showed.

According to the survey, 45% of respondents said that they oppose shipping German tanks to Ukraine, with just 33% supporting the move and another 22% declining to respond.

In terms of party preferences, arms supplies to Ukraine have the strongest support among The Greens party voters, with 50% supporting it and 25% opposed. Voters from the two other ruling coalition parties rather oppose than support sending tanks to Ukraine at 41% against 40% among Social Democratic Party voters and 42% against 33% among Free Democratic Party voters.

Arms supplies to Ukraine have the least support among opposition voters, with 43% opposed and 38% in favor among CDU/CSU voters, 52% opposed and 32% in favor among The Left voters, and 76% opposed and only 13% in favor among Alternative for Germany voters.

Over the past few months, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly said in response to demands to send tanks and more arms to Ukraine that Berlin would act together with its allies rather than take unilateral action.