UrduPoint.com

Almost Half Of Lithuanians Dissatisfied With Country's Foreign Policy - Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2022 | 10:49 PM

Almost Half of Lithuanians Dissatisfied With Country's Foreign Policy - Poll

Only 30% of Lithuanians support the government's foreign policy, while 47% do not, a poll commissioned by the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry showed on Wednesday

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Only 30% of Lithuanians support the government's foreign policy, while 47% do not, a poll commissioned by the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry showed on Wednesday.

The poll was conducted from December 10-18. The ministry said it surveyed people "interested in politics" but did not specify their number.

Thirty-four percent said the government did well in promoting the country's interests abroad. This included Lithuania's interests in the European Union, which 20% said was successful and 19% said was not, and the interests in China, with 13% positive and 60% negative opinions.

Lithuania's relations with Estonia, Latvia, Germany, Poland, Ukraine and the United States are perceived as good by over 80%. Relations with China are perceived as bad by 84%, and with Belarus and Russia by 90% each.

Poland was named a priority cooperation partner for Lithuania by 70%, Latvia by 67%, Germany by 60%, and Estonia by 58%.

Russia is perceived as an unfriendly country to Lithuania by 69%, followed by Belarus at 64%, and China at 51%. For China, the share of negative perceptions grew 32 points from 19% in just six months.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia China European Union Germany Estonia Belarus Poland United States Lithuania Latvia December From Government Share

Recent Stories

ICC U19 Men's CWC 2022 tournament schedule updated ..

ICC U19 Men's CWC 2022 tournament schedule updated

3 minutes ago
 France to allow suspected ETA leader to face trial ..

France to allow suspected ETA leader to face trial in Spain

3 minutes ago
 Global stocks rise as investors shrug off US infla ..

Global stocks rise as investors shrug off US inflation data

3 minutes ago
 Red Crescent Mobilizing Blood Donations, Essential ..

Red Crescent Mobilizing Blood Donations, Essential Goods Amid Unrest in Kazakhst ..

3 minutes ago
 KP Govt waives off registration fee for establishi ..

KP Govt waives off registration fee for establishing private universities, coll ..

3 minutes ago
 Biden says US inflation figures show 'progress'

Biden says US inflation figures show 'progress'

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.