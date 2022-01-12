Only 30% of Lithuanians support the government's foreign policy, while 47% do not, a poll commissioned by the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry showed on Wednesday

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Only 30% of Lithuanians support the government's foreign policy, while 47% do not, a poll commissioned by the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry showed on Wednesday.

The poll was conducted from December 10-18. The ministry said it surveyed people "interested in politics" but did not specify their number.

Thirty-four percent said the government did well in promoting the country's interests abroad. This included Lithuania's interests in the European Union, which 20% said was successful and 19% said was not, and the interests in China, with 13% positive and 60% negative opinions.

Lithuania's relations with Estonia, Latvia, Germany, Poland, Ukraine and the United States are perceived as good by over 80%. Relations with China are perceived as bad by 84%, and with Belarus and Russia by 90% each.

Poland was named a priority cooperation partner for Lithuania by 70%, Latvia by 67%, Germany by 60%, and Estonia by 58%.

Russia is perceived as an unfriendly country to Lithuania by 69%, followed by Belarus at 64%, and China at 51%. For China, the share of negative perceptions grew 32 points from 19% in just six months.