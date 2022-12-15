Almost Half of People in Over 30 Countries Think Nuclear Arms Will Be Used in 2023 - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

Almost half of people in over 30 countries across the globe believe that nuclear weapons are likely to be used in a conflict in some area in the world in 2023, according to a poll released by market research company Ipsos on Thursday.

"48% think it is likely that nuclear weapons will be used in a conflict somewhere in the world in 2023 (up from 34% last year)," Ipsos said, adding that this feeling had increased by more than 10 percentage points in 25 of 31 countries featured in the survey.

The poll showed that over 60% of people in such countries as Indonesia, Peru, Colombia, Thailand and South Africa said that the use of nuclear arms was likely in the coming year, whereas only around 40% of respondents in some Western nations, including the United States, Germany and France, agree.

The poll was conducted among 24,471 adults in 26 countries, including the United States, Canada, Israel, Malaysia, South Africa, Turkey, Thailand, and others.