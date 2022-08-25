UrduPoint.com

Almost Half Of Russians Believe Country's Global Standing Will Improve Soon - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Almost Half of Russians Believe Country's Global Standing Will Improve Soon - Poll

Almost half of Russian citizens are confident that Russia's position on the world stage will improve in the next six months, and 20% are convinced that the government will achieve success in the country's internal affairs, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) revealed on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Almost half of Russian citizens are confident that Russia's position on the world stage will improve in the next six months, and 20% are convinced that the government will achieve success in the country's internal affairs, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) revealed on Thursday.

According to the survey, 47% of Russian nationals are confident that in the next six months the country will improve its global position, while 31% believe that nothing will change, and 15% predict a deterioration in the situation.

In addition, 24% of respondents believe that improvements will come in the country's economic situation, 42% do not expect changes and 26% are sure that Russian economy will slow down.

According to 20% of respondents, the Russian government will be able to achieve improvements within the country in the next six months, 34% consider this outcome likely, 14% are not sure about the future state of affairs, 16% of citizens are inclined to believe a negative scenario, and 11% are sure of a fall in the economy.

The all-Russian VTsIOM-Sputnik telephone survey was conducted on August 19 among 1,600 citizens over 18 years old. The data was weighted by sociodemographic parameters. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5%.

Related Topics

World Russia August Government

Recent Stories

Foreign national held, drugs recovered at Karachi ..

Foreign national held, drugs recovered at Karachi airport

49 seconds ago
 Pakistan Army, FC with civil administration busy t ..

Pakistan Army, FC with civil administration busy to help flood victims in Baloch ..

51 seconds ago
 US Sen. Blackburn Lands in Taiwan for 3-Day Visit ..

US Sen. Blackburn Lands in Taiwan for 3-Day Visit - Live Feed

4 minutes ago
 Nadal eyes 23rd major as Djokovic gives up on US O ..

Nadal eyes 23rd major as Djokovic gives up on US Open

5 minutes ago
 Control Room for Flash Floods 2022 established at ..

Control Room for Flash Floods 2022 established at BISP headquarters to assist af ..

5 minutes ago
 K2 cleaning campaign from its base camp to camp 4 ..

K2 cleaning campaign from its base camp to camp 4 completed

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.