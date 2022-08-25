Almost half of Russian citizens are confident that Russia's position on the world stage will improve in the next six months, and 20% are convinced that the government will achieve success in the country's internal affairs, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) revealed on Thursday

According to the survey, 47% of Russian nationals are confident that in the next six months the country will improve its global position, while 31% believe that nothing will change, and 15% predict a deterioration in the situation.

In addition, 24% of respondents believe that improvements will come in the country's economic situation, 42% do not expect changes and 26% are sure that Russian economy will slow down.

According to 20% of respondents, the Russian government will be able to achieve improvements within the country in the next six months, 34% consider this outcome likely, 14% are not sure about the future state of affairs, 16% of citizens are inclined to believe a negative scenario, and 11% are sure of a fall in the economy.

The all-Russian VTsIOM-Sputnik telephone survey was conducted on August 19 among 1,600 citizens over 18 years old. The data was weighted by sociodemographic parameters. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5%.