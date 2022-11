MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The level of anxiety among Russians over the past week reached 49%, while 46% felt calm, a Public Opinion Foundation poll said on Friday.

At the same time, a week earlier, 59% of respondents said they were in an anxious mood, the poll added.

The poll was conducted from November 11-13 among 1,500 respondents.