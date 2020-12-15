UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Almost Half Of Spaniards Deem 2020 Worst Year Ever - Opinium Research Poll

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 10:04 PM

Almost Half of Spaniards Deem 2020 Worst Year Ever - Opinium Research Poll

Forty-nine percent Spaniards deem 2020 the worst year ever, according to an Opinium Research poll for online marketplace company Groupon

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Forty-nine percent Spaniards deem 2020 the worst year ever, according to an Opinium Research poll for online marketplace company Groupon.

Despite this, 84 percent of respondents are going to celebrate Christmas. For 71 percent, this is the best way to get positive emotions and leave problems of 2020 behind.

Eighty percent believe that this difficult year, marred by the deadly coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns, has helped them more appreciate their friends and family. Hence, 61 percent intend to find the "best Christmas gift" for their loved ones.

Half of Spanish respondents want to support small businesses amid the pandemic crisis and will buy Christmas gifts in such stores.

This share in Spain is bigger than in other European countries, including Germany (22 percent), France (29 percent), Italy (31 percent), and the United Kingdom (36 percent).

Forty-six percent of Spaniards said that they would have to abandon traditional Christmas dinner with many guests and would instead talk with their loved ones online. Thirty-eight percent still plan that their family will gather around the table.

A total of 75 percent of parents are not planning in-person meetings with Santa Claus, and 41 percent will organize a videoconference with him.

The survey was conducted from November 19-25 among 12,005 Europeans, including 2,000 Spaniards.

Related Topics

Christmas France Company Germany Buy Spain Italy United Kingdom November 2020 Family From Share Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman Free Zone’s Green Eco-Friendly Zone projec ..

4 minutes ago

Emirates Literature Foundation partners with Googl ..

4 minutes ago

UN Report Says 81Mln Jobs Lost in Asia-Pacific Reg ..

21 seconds ago

TBHF pledges $2.37mn to reconstruct St. George Hos ..

5 minutes ago

17 stolen motorcycles recovered in Rawalpindi

22 seconds ago

KP Speaker, MNA, Revenue Minister condole over los ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.