Almost Half of Spaniards Deem 2020 Worst Year Ever - Opinium Research Poll

Forty-nine percent Spaniards deem 2020 the worst year ever, according to an Opinium Research poll for online marketplace company Groupon

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Forty-nine percent Spaniards deem 2020 the worst year ever, according to an Opinium Research poll for online marketplace company Groupon.

Despite this, 84 percent of respondents are going to celebrate Christmas. For 71 percent, this is the best way to get positive emotions and leave problems of 2020 behind.

Eighty percent believe that this difficult year, marred by the deadly coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns, has helped them more appreciate their friends and family. Hence, 61 percent intend to find the "best Christmas gift" for their loved ones.

Half of Spanish respondents want to support small businesses amid the pandemic crisis and will buy Christmas gifts in such stores.

This share in Spain is bigger than in other European countries, including Germany (22 percent), France (29 percent), Italy (31 percent), and the United Kingdom (36 percent).

Forty-six percent of Spaniards said that they would have to abandon traditional Christmas dinner with many guests and would instead talk with their loved ones online. Thirty-eight percent still plan that their family will gather around the table.

A total of 75 percent of parents are not planning in-person meetings with Santa Claus, and 41 percent will organize a videoconference with him.

The survey was conducted from November 19-25 among 12,005 Europeans, including 2,000 Spaniards.