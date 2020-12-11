Almost Half of UK Adults Say Pandemic Affected Their Mental Health - Statistics Service

(@FahadShabbir)

Almost half of adults in the United Kingdom say their mental health has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with the trend is especially pronounced among those with prior experience of depression and anxiety, the Office for National Statistics (ONS), a non-ministerial body that reports to the country's parliament, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Almost half of adults in the United Kingdom say their mental health has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with the trend is especially pronounced among those with prior experience of depression and anxiety, the Office for National Statistics (ONS), a non-ministerial body that reports to the country's parliament, said Friday.

The ONS published the latest data from its Opinions and Lifestyle Survey on Friday, including data on the pandemic's impact on mental health. The most recent dataset on those issues was collected in three stages between 11 and 29 November and includes 12,426 adults. The data were weighted based on the November 2020 population estimates.

"Almost half of adults (48%) reported that their well-being was being affected by the pandemic; this increased to 81% for those who had experienced some form of depression and/or some form of anxiety," the ONS said in a statement.

According to the ONS analysis, in November, 19 percent of adults suffered from some kind of depression, while 17 percent of adults experienced anxiety.

"It's also interesting to see that since late October, more adults say they believe life will return to normal within six months. However a lower proportion of adults experiencing some form of anxiety and/or depression felt this was the case," ONS Principal Research Officer Tim Vizard said.

Opinions and Lifestyle Survey is an omnibus survey that is conducted eight months a year and covers a variety of topics