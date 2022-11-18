UrduPoint.com

Almost Half Of Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure Out Of Operation - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Almost Half of Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure Out of Operation - Prime Minister

Almost half of Ukraine's energy system has not been operating due to Russia's missile strikes, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Almost half of Ukraine's energy system has not been operating due to Russia's missile strikes, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday.

"On November 15, Russia fired around 100 missiles at Ukrainian cities. Almost half of our energy infrastructure is out of order. Under these circumstances we surely need additional support from our European partners," Shmyhal said at a press conference with European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis in Kiev.

Ukraine needs additional equipment and financial assistance to buy gas and provide other help to its crumbling energy sector, he added.

According to Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko, Ukraine's energy system was subjected on Tuesday to the most massive missile attack since the beginning of the Russian military operation in late February.

Russia has been targeting Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure with massive air strikes since October 10, two days after the bombing of the Crimean bridge that it said was organized by Ukrainian special services.

On November 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of these strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Ukraine Russia German Buy Kiev February October November Gas From

Recent Stories

Verstappen tops Abu Dhabi practice, Ricciardo set ..

Verstappen tops Abu Dhabi practice, Ricciardo set for Red Bull role

16 seconds ago
 Punjab University CEMB organises int'l symposium o ..

Punjab University CEMB organises int'l symposium on health sciences

17 seconds ago
 US Urges DPRK to Refrain From Further Missile Test ..

US Urges DPRK to Refrain From Further Missile Tests, Engage in Dialogue - State ..

19 seconds ago
 Austria Moves to Tax Windfall Profits of Energy Co ..

Austria Moves to Tax Windfall Profits of Energy Companies

2 minutes ago
 WASA asks housing society to clear dues till Nov 2 ..

WASA asks housing society to clear dues till Nov 21

2 minutes ago
 Former US Sen. Dodd Appointed as Special President ..

Former US Sen. Dodd Appointed as Special Presidential Advisor for Americas - Sta ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.