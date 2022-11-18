Almost half of Ukraine's energy system has not been operating due to Russia's missile strikes, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Almost half of Ukraine's energy system has not been operating due to Russia's missile strikes, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday.

"On November 15, Russia fired around 100 missiles at Ukrainian cities. Almost half of our energy infrastructure is out of order. Under these circumstances we surely need additional support from our European partners," Shmyhal said at a press conference with European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis in Kiev.

Ukraine needs additional equipment and financial assistance to buy gas and provide other help to its crumbling energy sector, he added.

According to Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko, Ukraine's energy system was subjected on Tuesday to the most massive missile attack since the beginning of the Russian military operation in late February.

Russia has been targeting Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure with massive air strikes since October 10, two days after the bombing of the Crimean bridge that it said was organized by Ukrainian special services.

On November 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of these strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country.