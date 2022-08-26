UrduPoint.com

Almost Half Of Ukrainian Refugees Report Problems With Finding Job In UK - Poll

Published August 26, 2022

Forty-seven percent of Ukrainians who had entered the United Kingdom under humanitarian schemes since March reported having struggled to get a job, a national poll out Friday showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) Forty-seven percent of Ukrainians who had entered the United Kingdom under humanitarian schemes since March reported having struggled to get a job, a national poll out Friday showed.

The survey was conducted by the Office for National Statistics among 1,132 Ukrainian adults from July 20 to August 4. It followed up on a poll conducted among 3,412 arrivals in April. The majority of respondents already had family members living in the UK.

The most common barrier was English language skills not meeting the job requirements (58%), followed by their qualifications not being recognized (33%) or not being able to find a job that suited their skills (24%).

The survey found that UK employers did not recognize qualifications of 43% of those sampled.

This compares to a quarter who indicated that employers generally recognized them, and 29% who said they did not know.

Over half of respondents said they could speak English well or very well. Since arriving, 52% attended English language courses.

When asked how satisfied they were with their current financial situation, 46% reported feeling fairly or very satisfied, while 45% were generally dissatisfied. Almost 6 in 10 were receiving state benefits.

The new data showed that 93% of respondents polled in April were still in the UK at the time of the second survey, while 7% had left. Almost half said they thought they would stay in the country for at least a year, with 28% intending to stay for at least three years.

